Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 underrated songs of music maestro that deserved to be chartbusters

The music maestro of the entertainment industry A. R. Rahman aka Allah Rakha Rahman is celebrating his 51st birthday. Born as Dileep Shekhar, the multi-talented personality has impressed us with his composition, singing and song-writing. In a glorifying career of over two decades, the Mozart of Madras has given us many memorable songs which we still hear in the loop. His compositions in films like Roja, Bombay, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Dil Se are still popular among the masses and classes.

Talking about his achievements, the composer has won every possible award in his career which includes four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards for the Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, fifteen Filmfare Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards South. He has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India. While many of his tracks became song or album of the year, there are his numbers which were equally melodious and peppy but didn’t receive the deserving attention from the audience. (Also Read: Good news Vijay fans! The actor will sing in Thalapathy 62, thanks to A R Rahman)

Here are some of them…

Kissa Hum Likhenge from Doli Saja Ke Rakhna

Director Priyadarshan’s Doli Saja Ke Rakhna had featured Akshaye Khanna and Jyothika in lead roles. The beautiful romantic track Kissa Hum Likhenge is another masterpiece by our music maestro.

Ae Nazneen Suno Na from Dil Hi Dil Mein

While many of you might have heard the film’s name for the first time, we are sure if you hear this love track once, it’ll definitely become the new addition to your playlist. Featuring late actor Kunal Singh and Sonali Bendre, the soft track is crooned beautifully by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Sun Ri Sakhi from Hum Se Hai Muqabala

The music album of Prabhudheva and Nagma starrer Hum Se Hai Muqabla had become a rage thanks to the songs like Mukkabla and Patti Rap. But these popular songs overshadowed the soothing and blissful track Sun Ri Sakhi.

Nahi Saamne from Taal

Showman Subhash Ghai’s musical drama Taal had great songs like Ishq Bina and Kahi Aag Lage Lagjaave but due to this chartbusters, people failed to notice the soulful track Nahi Saamne Tu which is beautifully crooned by Hariharan.

Columbus from Jeans

The youth-centric and peppy track Columbus from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Prashanth-starrer Jeans has always been one of the underrated compositions of A R Rahman, which had the complete potential to become as popular as Pappu Can’t Dance Saala.