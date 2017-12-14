Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: Here’s why the diva is the sister we never had

Television’s reigning queen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, celebrates her 33rd birthday today. Her life has changed immensely in the past couple of years – professionally and personally. At a reasonably young age, she has many achievements in her kitty. She is one of the most recognised faces from the TV industry, one of the highest paid ones and sitting at the top of the social media game with six million followers. She has completed almost 14 years in the glamour industry but tasted true success only after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that happened in 2013. For her millions of fans, she is the ultimate ‘Didi.’ From presenting her with gifts to making her every milestone their own, her fans adore her like crazy. On the occasion of her birthday, let us decode why Divyanka is so much like all of us!

Aspiring Indian

Growing up in a middle class family of three kids in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Divyanka did not get everything she desired for as a child. The lady revealed in a Father’s Day video that she was used to hearing ‘No’ all the time. However, she was the given the space and motivation to learn something, which is far more precious than material things. And like millions of us, this ‘No’ led to the fire in the belly to step up and achieve something. Her journey is something everyone, who is working hard for a better life, will identify with. The lady’s initial days in Mumbai were as much a struggle as it is for anyone for us. It took her years to buy her first home, a spacious 3BHK in Malad. Doesn’t it sound like everyone of us? (Also Read: After Pattaya, Divyanka Tripathi takes off to Phi Phi island for her birthday- watch video!)

Darling off-screen

Divyanka’s sweet demeanour is something anyone will vouch for. She may have just five minutes to give you an interview but she’ll make sure that you get what you want. The actress is a darling and we truly mean it. She can face the nastiest questions with a smile. And the best part it, no one can be really rude to her as she instantly wins you over. Divyanka is shy initially but once she opens up, you can chat with her like she’s your bestie. Trust us, we know journos who got lessons from Divyanka on how to drape a saree in five minutes flat!

Trend-setter

Like every other daily soap, critics have panned Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from time to time. However, there is no denying that it is one of the most progressive shows in the country talking about infertility, surrogacy, divorce and remarriage and most recently child abuse. And Divyanka’s character Ishimaa has always, at least 80 per cent of the time, given sensible and progressive advice. Yes, we do complain that Ishimaa is excessively sweet and sacrificing but there are so many actresses doing that in soaps, which will make you doubt the era you’re living in.

Family first

To hell with terms like excess PDA. Divyanka is madly in love with husband Vivek Dahiya and does not shy away from flaunting her love. From romantic vacation pics to funny ones, she is one proud wife. In this age of broken relationships and love gone awry, it is heartening to see this. The lady’s celebrations have become more intimate affairs after her marriage but we are loving how she is exploring life and herself post her nuptials. The same rule applies to her love for her family. The actress has maintained that her happiness is doubled only when her family gets joy from her achievements. Isn’t this true for so many Indian women out there? Most of us are go-getters but feel that contentment only when our families are happy with us, for us.

I am not perfect

From weight issues to cringe-worthy fashion choices, Divyanka has faced backlash on many occasions. Even her win on Nach Baliye 8 wasn’t without its share of criticism. But she has never been desperate to do something that is drastically different to just make a point. And whenever she’s taken a step, it is with grace. The best example is her barb at a leading airlines sometime back. She is losing weight slowly and the results are showing. Divyanka is the perfect role model for women who believe that changes should be done at one’s own pace.

Divyanka is celebrating her birthday away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, on the serene shores of the Phi Phi islands. The couple are spending time in a national park. A medalist in rifle shooting, Divyanka also has a degree in mountaineering from Uttarkashi. She is happiest in the lap of nature. If there is one side of her that she wants to indulge it is the traveller and adventure lover in her. Bollywood Life wishes the darling diva a very happy birthday and much success in the coming years!