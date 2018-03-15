Happy Birthday Yo Yo Honey Singh! These pictures of the rapper prove he was always an entertainer

Rapper cum singer, Honey Singh celebrates his 35th birthday today and the occasion deserves a celebration. Known for super hit songs like Lungi dance, Party All Night and Blue Eyes, Honey Singh rose to fame almost instantly. He had a golden run in the industry and continues to enjoy the popularity even today. Controversy’s favourite child, Honey Singh never had any qualms about it. He would let his music do all the talking and ignore everything else surrrounding him. Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh fans rejoice! The rapper is ready with 24 new songs

As the singer-turned-actor gets another year older, we present to you a set of picture that’s proof of the fact that this man was born to be a star. We are sure you would love looking at pictures of your favourite singer, rapper, music composer, lyricist and actor during his childhood days.

Honey Singh made his solo acting debut soon with the Punjabi film Zorawar. The film is a romantic-action, and stars Parul Gulati as the female lead. Bani J also stars in the film. He had earlier appeared in films Mirza, The Expose-but the s is the first time he’d be seen in full fledged solo role. So a very happy birthday to the star! And all the best for his upcoming ventures.