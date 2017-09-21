Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 times when the actress proved that she’s a trendsetter and not a follower

Kareena Kapoor Khan is still remembered for her roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Jab We Met but there’s a reason behind it. It was Kareena who should be credited for bringing the characters of Geet and Poo to life on screen. We still remember the days when every girl wanted to be as stylish as Poo and as charming as Geet. No one but Bebo could have been able to pull off these characters that were so lively and enchanting at the same time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan always believed in being a trendsetter. She seldom followed any trends because that’s just not her personality. She’s a born leader and others can follow her if they want to. She meant it when she said, ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon.’ It was Kareena, who was the pioneer in setting some of the classic trends which are adored even today. She was once an emerging icon who was slowly but steadily acing her way to stardom, courtesy her incredible talent, versatility and spunk. And today, after 17 years of her entering the industry, she’s a diva and Bollywood’s first fashionista who weaves magic with her every fashion outing. But Bollywood has not one or two but many reasons to thank her for. From pestering their tailor to stitch that ‘Kareena waala blouse’ to college girls going gaga over her harem pants and tee combo from Jab We Met, here are the top trends we love her for. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves what dignified fashion is all about with her latest outing

Kareena Kapoor’s love for blonde hair

Yes, they were a disaster when she entered the industry but Kareena Kapoor Khan gets all the due credit for making it a rage. It was Bebo who brought in the trends of ‘highlights,’ the same trend which is popular even today. From Fida to Ki & Ka, Kareena’s love for blonde hair has never really ended.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look from Jab We Met

As we mentioned above, college girls were in awe of the actress’ harem pants and T-shirt combo from Jab We Met. And Kareena should be applauded for turning something as basic as Patiala dresses into a nationwide obsession. Every girl, after stepping out of the theatre, wanted to be the carefree, charming and full of life girl like Geet from Jab We Met.

Size zero fad

Okay, so this was a major concern than a fad but Kareena Kapoor Khan shouldn’t be blamed for it. The actress had to lose oodles of weight for her role in Yash Raj Films’ Tashan and that paved the way for the term called ‘size zero.’ Bebo was almost the brand ambassador of this new rage as every one of us wanted to be as slim as sexy as her. But what’s hard to get is hard to get! Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to go back to her Tashan diet

Kareena Kapoor aka Poo’s wardrobe from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

How many girls were drooling over Kareena Kapoor’s red dress from, ‘You are my Soniya’ song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Let’s not deny, we all wanted to own it one day. But that was just a part of her oh-so-gorgeous wardrobe from the movie. Kareena was the ideal choice to portray the character of Poo on screen and she, being a true fashionista and diva, lived her character like never before. From being bitchy to lovely, Poo’s character had all the fifty shades of rainbow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity styling

Kareena Kapoor Khan was one Bollywood actress who set an example for nailing her maternity wardrobe. From high-slit gowns to maxi dresses, Bebo should be credited for being a trendsetter and embracing motherhood like no one else. Her maternity fashion inspired so many ladies. Hats off to this beauty for not letting motherhood be a hurdle for her fashion sense. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: I think Taimur is a gorgeous child because I ate ghee – watch video