Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here are 5 scenes that only he could pull off

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can easily be termed as one of the most versatile and talented actors in not just India but from all around the world. After a long struggle of almost 15 years he came to his own with his role in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2, Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Badlapur, Raees etc. – have all not only cemented him a prestigious place in Bollywood, but also got him the recognition that he deserves.

Also, apart from Irrfan Khan, he is the only actor who balances his independent as well as big budget films. If he does a Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he follows it up with a Manjhi – The Mountain Man. A Haramkhor is followed by a Raees, Kick is followed by Badlapur. He is the only actor who has the ability to make you laugh even in the most hard-hitting scenes. Also read: Cannes 2017: Nawazuddin Siddiqui excited to promote Manto in the French Riviera

A film may be good or bad but his performance is always top notch. Let’s take a look at five best scenes where Nawaz has given it his best shot…

Gangs Of Wasseypur Part 2 Climax Scene

According to me, this is by far the best revenge saga of all times. After all it is a revenge saga that goes on for three generations. The climax of the film is the fitting finale that makes it a masterpiece. With no dialogue and an out of this world background score, Nawaz portrays his sheer hatred, satisfaction, happiness, brutality with just his dopey eyes. I don’t know of any other actor who could’ve pulled this scene off as effectively as Nawaz did.

Kick Climax Scene

No one in their wildest dreams could’ve imagined that Nawaz’s talent stands a chance against Salman’s swag and stardom. But boy, it did and how! His hammy villain turned out to be the major scene stealer of this 2014 blockbuster. My personal favourite is this particular scene, where, with just one dialogue, he walks away with all the whistles. Again no one could’ve said, “Ae Maaro Be Isko” better than he did, stealing the thunder from ‘Bhai.’

Badlapur Jail-Bangkok Scene

This was for the first time, while watching a film, that I was confused whether to hate a character for murdering a child and his mother or to sympathise with him for what happens next in his life. Nawazuddin’s Laik was the best part of Badlapur. And this particular scene speaks for itself.

Raees – Entry Scene

This particular scene not only made me realise the versatility of Nawazuddin as an actor but also brought a lighter element to an otherwise grim Raees. The way he showcases those Michael Jackson moves with ease and comfort was unexpected for me.

New York Torture Explanation Scene

He appeared in the film post interval and his role lasted for not more than five minutes in the film but those five minutes, especially his two minute monologue, stays with you long after the film ends. This was “Pre-Kahaani and Gangs Of Wasseypur” Nawaz and it was a perfect example of his unmatched talent.

Happy Birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui…keep entertaining and surprising us with your scene-stealing acts.