Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta: 10 clicks of the actress that will give you fashion goals

Born in Chandigarh, Sargun Mehta had been passionate about acting from college. The lovely lady got selected for ZEE TV’s show 12/24 Karol Bagh and there was no looking back for her post that. Sargun won over audiences with her acting skills in Colors’ Phulwa and Balika Vadhu, where she played Ganga. In 2015, she made her film debut in Punjab with Angrej opposite Amrinder Gill and went on to do films like Love Punjab (2016) and Lahoriye (2017) that were also blockbusters. Sargun has also hosted a few shows like Boogie Woogie. The actress is known for her peppy cheerful demeanour and of course, romantic persona. Love Punjab got her commercial and critical acclaim and she is one of the best actress of Punjabi cinema right now. (Also Read: Palak Tiwari’s stunning red carpet debut, Hina Khan’s Barcelona diaries, Asha Negi-Sargun Mehta’s latest photoshoots – TV Insta This Week)

However, one thing we really adore Sargun for is her sense of style. She is one of the most fashionable girls from TV town and one chic travellers. From prints to monochromes, from dresses to boots, she wears everything with ease. She has also one of the most enviable collection of separates in all possible hues. Even in the simplest of outfits, she never looks drab. And the best part is that, what she wears can be worn by anyone else as her sensibility is very basically us. On the occasion of her birthday, we take you through her style files…

Sargun and Ravi Dubey are one of the most adorable couples of TV town and damn stylish too. Bollywood Life wishes her a very happy birthday!