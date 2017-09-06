Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta: 10 clicks of the actress that will give you fashion goals

Born in Chandigarh, Sargun Mehta had been passionate about acting from college. The lovely lady got selected for ZEE TV’s show 12/24 Karol Bagh and there was no looking back for her post that. Sargun won over audiences with her acting skills in Colors’ Phulwa and Balika Vadhu, where she played Ganga. In 2015, she made her film debut in Punjab with Angrej opposite Amrinder Gill and went on to do films like Love Punjab (2016) and Lahoriye (2017) that were also blockbusters. Sargun has also hosted a few shows like Boogie Woogie. The actress is known for her peppy cheerful demeanour and of course, romantic persona. Love Punjab got her commercial and critical acclaim and she is one of the best actress of Punjabi cinema right now. (Also Read: Palak Tiwari’s stunning red carpet debut, Hina Khan’s Barcelona diaries, Asha Negi-Sargun Mehta’s latest photoshoots – TV Insta This Week)
However, one thing we really adore Sargun for is her sense of style. She is one of the most fashionable girls from TV town and one chic travellers. From prints to monochromes, from dresses to boots, she wears everything with ease. She has also one of the most enviable collection of separates in all possible hues. Even in the simplest of outfits, she never looks drab. And the best part is that, what she wears can be worn by anyone else as her sensibility is very basically us. On the occasion of her birthday, we take you through her style files…
Ravi was more nervous than i was. When the nominations were shown he kept squeezing my arm and praying under his breath and the second my name was announced he shouted and jumped out of his chair, dancing like no one was watching . This is your FILMFARE @ravidubey2312 ; since it was your dream and like i said it on stage, i shall also get one very soon. I cant wait for the day when i hold your best actor award in my hands.😘 Styled by – @settlesubtle Wearing my favourite @kanikagoyallabel Thank you @goyalkanika i love you for this Hair – rajshree patil Make up – pratik pimpale Eyelashes – @wynkme #filmfare #filmfarepunjab #lovepunjab #awards #kanikagoyallabel #settlesubtle
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
With social media becoming such an important part of our lives, the number of people who we share our lives with has increased. We can choose to make a positive or negative impact on their daily lives by sending them them good or bad energies. I send you all love and light.i hope you have an amazing day and accomplish whatever it is that you want to do today. SMILE 😁
If they don’t understand your silence, perhaps they never did know you. Just saying 🙄
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
The beatles- why were they so popular, so iconic ? Just 1 of the many reasons- The first time that The Beatles were broadcasted on British national television was during the Winter of 1963. This was one of the worst winters of the 20th century. Since the winter of 1963 was the coldest winter ever, people stayed inside as much as possible. Behind the television, which was fairly new at that time. The Beatles broke through in a, kind of, depressive period. So The Beatles were one of the few positive things you could find in the news. The Newspapers were filled with bad news, including: the Christine Keeler scandal; the Great Train Hijacking; and the consequences of the cold winter. You can read more about it on Quora. BE THE POSITIVE FORCE IN SOMEONES LIFE TODAY. #mondaymotivation #facts💯
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
You dont like me guess what TALK TO MAH HAND COZ MY MAH FACE AINT LISTENING .. pic credits- @dannyalaghphotos
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
#weddingdiaries #indianwear …when i feel confident about myself i a zillion pictures .
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Sargun and Ravi Dubey are one of the most adorable couples of TV town and damn stylish too. Bollywood Life wishes her a very happy birthday!