Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Here’s why Ishqbaaz’s Anika is our girl crush

Surbhi Chandna is a household name today courtesy her stint as Anika on Ishqbaaaz. An MBA by qualification, she worked in international relations and event management before plunging into the world of acting. There is no doubt that Surbhi is a natural performer and has one of the best comic timing in the business. She has brought Anika to life beautifully and endeared her to all of us. Anika is the underdog we love to root for. She might be down and out but holds her head high and does not mind giving a piece of mind to anyone who crosses her limit. What we truly adore is that she is kind of uncomfortable getting mushy-mushy and her dork-like stance is just too cool.

Khidkitod dictionary

Michmichi, chantomal, khidkitod, bagad billa, Anika has the cutest and the most entertaining dictionary amongst all the leading ladies. And she can be badass if she wants to. The best part is that she has new words for new situations. Who can forget her blush lessons and of course, the unforgettable Shashank Redemption. (Also Read: Fans name Ishqbaaz’s Anika aka Surbhi Chandna as the most beautiful bride)

Jugaadu No.1

All of us like people who are resourceful. Anika is a jugadu and can carve out her path even in the worst of situations. It obviously comes from her humble upbringing where she has to make do with less. Unlike the oh-so-rich leading ladies, Anika is one managing with broken slippers and buckets for leaky roofs. This makes her one for all classes. Even some village belles are richer than her.

Bit of a dork

Anika is not one of those heroines who is perfect at romancing. She gets awkward every time Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) catches her by the midriff or tries to get intimate. Till date, she has not decked up a room for romance even once…leaving her guy to do all the thinking. No skimpy hot dresses for Anika even if SSO loves them. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz’s Surbhi Chandna dances to Laila O Laila and it will make you ROFL – Watch video!)

She loves chappals

Imagine having a TV icon who does not strut around in high heels. Anika loves her flat Kolhapuri chappals and that is very heartening for us. They even have a name. Even off screen, Surbhi is seen in flat shoes and sneakers.

No cooking, only eating!

Anika does not know to cook and is cool with it. We have seen the most modern of TV heroines trying to ace themselves in the kitchen once hitched. That is not the case with Anika who is happy eating Shivaay’s handmade omelettes and aloo poori. We love the fact that the thought of food, especially the junk variety gives her a real high.

Just so wearable

In a very popular soap, we saw a rather modern girl switch overnight to Kanjeevaram sarees post marriage with full sleeved blouses. Thankfully, Anika has not set such high standards. Her yellow top, white sleeveless kurta and slim-fit jeans have stood the test of time. She is not ashamed to admit that she sucks at some things.

Confident gal

No matter what is the situation, Anika manages to put her point forward. She is not intimidated by anyone or gives a damn to someone for his status.

This is why, we feel Anika is much better than many of the girls we see on TV. Bollywood Life wishes Surbhi a very happy birthday!