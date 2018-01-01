Happy New Year 2018: More experiments, less adapatations, no more star wars and fewer controversies is on our Bollywood wishlist

The year 2017 has been one big lesson for the Hindi film industry. It was as if the year was hell bent on proving all the tried and tested formulas wrong, egging filmmakers and actors to reinvent themselves. And hopefully, results will show in films that will release this year. Hope is what makes the world go round and there is no better time than the new year to pause and take stock of things. No wonder New Year resolution is a thing. It is that time of the year when everyone wants to be better and make their lives more meaningful. Ditto for Bollywood. Since it is the new year and things must change for the better, here’s what we wish for the industry that will help things in the long run. Read on…

Filmmakers, please stop banking on names

While we accept the fact that stars are so for a reason, it is the need of the hour to understand that the audience no longer cares. Star power doesn’t help the film sail beyond the opening day. The audience knows the difference between a film and a film that is pretending to be a good one and after a few days, the verdict is clear in the form of box office numbers. So, filmmakers need to stop banking on the stars and invest in good content instead. They should encourage storytelling instead of lucrative packaging and all-frill marketing.

Don’t adapt. Create!

Some things shouldn’t be tampered with and one such thing is a film’s script. While it is great that we seek inspiration from around the world, we also need to stop and ask ourselves if such a film will be relevant in the country. The manner in which Tubelight failed to engage the audience speaks volumes for the fact that the audience, that is exposed to world cinema, doesn’t need someone else’s idea served to them with a few desi elements thrown in the mix.

More experimentation

While it failed to create magic at the box office, we absolutely loved the concept of Jagga Jasoos. The film was so unique that it was perhaps a bit too much for the audience but we are sure that it was the beginning of a change. Most who watched the film, came away impressed and so we are sure that soon the masses will become more accepting of experimental films.

Star wars, no more

The industry is one big, happy family or so we thought. The notion was shattered when ugly fights broke out between the stars, several times in the course of this year. Right from the battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut over personal issues to the whole nepotism debate, there has been a lot of bad blood between those who belong to the industry. It is very important that stars don’t fight amongst themselves and instead focus on delivering quality content for the audience. We are all professional, right?

Stand in solidarity

In the face of controversies such as the one plaguing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, we hope that Bollywood becomes more united in its opposition. The bodies that are supposed to regulate the release of films should ensure that the interests of the film are not hampered. After all it is everyone’s loss when a film that is ready for release, isn’t allowed that.

Become more open to regional cinema

Let 2018 become the year where we blur the line between Hindi and regional cinema. Thanks to communication, the world is a much smaller place now than it was ten years ago and it is high time that we stop being rigid about differentiating cinema according to the language. Let’s not forget that 2017’s biggest film was a South film that was dubbed in Hindi.