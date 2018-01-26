Hardik Pandya has been SECRETLY dating Bigg Boss fame Elli Avram since a year?

And you thought Hardik Pandya is single? Sorry ladies but the man is taken…if reports are anything to go by then he is in quite a serious relationship with Bigg Boss fame Elli Avram. Yes, although the couple is not ready to go public as yet but they have been seeing each other for almost a year now with both their families in the know. In fact, the above picture that you see is also from Hardik’s brother Kunal’s wedding that was held recently. Turns out this wedding sort of confirmed the news that Hardik and Elli are officially together given that Hardik was seen introducing Elli to his parents and all his relatives, as stated by Mumbai Mirror. On the other hand, Elli’s family too keeps coming down to the city to meet Hardik and his family. So that way, looks like Elli and Hardik are pretty much committed towards their new found relationship and are only waiting for the right time to take their relationship to the next level. Sweet, we say!

Of course, Hardik and Elli are not the first actor-cricketer couple in the industry. We have seen a league over the years with Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli leading the brigade followed by Yuvraaj Singh-Hazel Kheech, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge among the recently married ones. Now it’s left to see when will Hardik and Elli tie the knot. 2019 maybe? Here, check out a few pictures of Hardik and Elli from the wedding below:

Not too long ago, Hardik was also linked to Parineeti Chopra after their Twitter exchange went viral. It started with Parineeti posting a pic with Hardik and captioning it saying, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!!” To which Hardik had replied, “Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way.”and Pari again responded to his reply saying, “@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!”. However, before things could be blown out of proportion, Pari rubbished it as a baseless linkup rumour and clarified saying her tweet was a promotional activity for a mobile brand. Hopefully, Elli and Hardik’s relationship turns out to be true and we hear wedding bells soon! Your thoughts?