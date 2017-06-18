Harry Potter star Sam Beazley passes away at 101

Actor Sam Beazley, who played Professor Everard in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, has passed away. He was 101. A report on Times has claimed that the yesteryear actor passed away in his sleep on June 12. “Actor and artist, died in his sleep 12th June 2017, aged 101. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Funeral on 21st June, at Mortlake Crematorium,” said the actor’s family.

He began his professional acting career as a teenager in 1930s, which saw him acting in films like “Hamlet” and “Romeo and Juliet”. He returned to the profession in his seventies, after serving in World War II and later running an antiques shop for several decades. Beazley also appeared in movies such as Don Bosco. He most recently did guest roles on “Foyle’s War”, “Kingdom” and “Casualty”, all in 2007.

Fandoms across social media have been talking about him, mourning his death. We hope his soul rests in peace.