Harshvardhan Kapoor doesn’t take relationship advice from dad Anil Kapoor

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is a “private person”, says he doesn’t go to his father and actor-filmmaker Anil Kapoor for relationship advice. Harshvardhan spoke about being an introvert, who enjoys his own company, in an interview for GQ India’s June 2017 issue, read a statement.”No, that’s too personal. I’m very private (in these matters),” Harshvardhan said when asked if he seeks relationship advice from his father.

Harshvardhan, who forayed into Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Mirzya” last year, says he is very comfortable around women – thanks to the company of his mother and sisters Sonam and Rhea. “In general, I’m very comfortable around women because of the amount of time I’ve spent with my mother and two sisters. I’m a laid-back guy – I don’t ask too many questions and I’m not overbearing,” he said.

On the work front, Harshvardhan is busy with his next “Bhavesh Joshi”. He has impressed the team with his professionalism, dedication and attention to detailing. According to sources, Harshvardhan, who plays a regular middle class person in the movie, suggested using the same make-up and hair person that worked on the character-actors looks in the film.

Harshvardhan wanted to look every bit like the character the director envisioned. He suggested getting his hair and make up done with the rest of the team.”Harshvardhan has impressed Vikramaditya Motwane (director of the film) and the team working on ‘Bhavesh Joshi’. Despite being a star kid and hailing from cinema lineage, he is very down to earth and keen to learn,” said a source.

“Since he plays a middle class guy and not a typical hero in the film, he suggested sitting with the rest of the team to get his hair and make-up done. Unlike the other stars, he doesn’t roam with a major entourage and enjoys learning things on the set, interacting with people who work behind the scenes and improving his craft,” the source added.