Harshvardhan Kapoor: Shooting Bhavesh Joshi was very challenging

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor said his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi was shot in very challenging conditions. During the screening of the film The Big Sick here on Wednesday, he said: “We shot a lot very quickly. We tried to keep everything tight and the crew worked extremely hard in very challenging conditions.”

“It is never easy to shoot an action film in Mumbai, especially in summer. We worked with honesty and passion. I hope people like the film. The crew of the film have outdone themselves by creating the film with the limited resources,” he added.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane was also present at the event.

“The shoot is more or less done. Vikram is working on it. I am very excited for people to see the posters. It was an amazing experience. We wrapped up the film over three to four weeks ago and then Vikram went away to wrap up some other work,” said the actor. Also read: It’s a wrap for Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi

Motwane praised Harshvardhan saying: “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.”

Asked about his acting experience, the son of actor-producer Anil Kapoor said: “I am still so new in acting and it has been my second experience. I am very blessed to have two amazing directors. They are my favourite directors in India. I have worked with them in my first two films. ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ was a completely different experience from ‘Mirzya’.”

“Bhavesh Joshi” is expected to release later this year.