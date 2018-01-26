Harvey Weinstein sued by his former personal assistant for discrimination and harassment

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sued by his former personal assistant for discrimination and harassment. Sandeep Rehal, who worked as Weinstein’s personal assistant from 2013 to 2015, has registered Harvey and his brother Bob and The Weinstein Company as defendants in the lawsuit filed on Thursday in the New York federal court, reports metro.co.uk.

“For over two years Rehal was forced to work in a pervasive and severe sexually hostile work environment at The Weinstein Company LLC and The Weinstein Co Holdings LLC, defined by endless offensive, degrading and sexually harassing actions, statements and touching at the hands of her boss, Harvey Weinstein,” read the filing. (Also read: Jessica Chastain: Harvey Weinstein would pressurise actresses to wear his ex-wife’s label Marchesa)

In the documents, Rehal said: “Much of Rehal’s work as an employee of TWC involved catering to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual appetites and activities and catering to his demeaning and often abusive family members. Rehal was required to be involved in and aware of the preparations for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein’s extremely prolific sexual encounters.”

Rehal claims that she had to keep a list of Weinstein’s “girls” and set up an apartment close to his New York office for his sexual liaisons. She was also forced to clean up the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein’s office. “This happened on a regular basis, three or so times a week when Harvey Weinstein was in New York.” In response to the lawsuit, Weinstein’s spokeswoman said, “Weinstein categorically denies these claims and his lawyers will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue.”