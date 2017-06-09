Has Ranbir Kapoor turned a Salman Khan fan? Declares Tiger Zinda Hai is the biggest release this year

Buzz was that Ranbir Kapoor was going to take on Salman Khan at the box office in December this year. RK Jr’s Sanjay Dutt biopic was to fight Salman-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai. But looks like the clash has been averted. But that’s not what we want to tell you about, we have just figured that Ranbir has turned into a Salman Khan fan and how! The actor who was out with his ex-girlfriend/co-star Katrina to unveil their latest song Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos in Mumbai was quizzed by journos about his big BO fight. His response kind of got everyone a little surprised. The actor not only confirmed that makers had decided to have a separate release date for his much awaited biopic, he also said, “Tiger Zinda Hai is the big film of this year.” Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic avoids clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, will now release on March 30, 2018

Ranbir went on to say, “The makers (of Dutt biopic) have decided everything accordingly, I’ve been told that the film is coming in March and not in December.” Clearly no actor in Bollywood can afford a clash with Salman Khan today. The actor takes over the theatres every time he has a release. Last time around we had heard that Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was to fight out Salman Khan’s Sultan. However, team SRK backed out in time and went on to instead fight Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

In fact, one of the recent clashes that grabbed headlines was SRK’s Imtiaz Ali film titled Jab Harry Met Sejal with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Everyone hailed Shah Rukh when he decided to delay his film’s release and let Akshay have a solo release instead. Trade pundits and industry experts have always suggested that a release clash is often a bad situation for both the films.

Coming back to Ranbir, the actor seemed pretty relaxed in his ex Katrina’s company. But the fact that he hailed Salman is something that everyone present couldn’t get over. Watch this space for the latest Bollywood news and updates.