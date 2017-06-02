Has Shah Rukh Khan coloured his hair for Aanand L Rai’s next? – view HQ pics!

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Shankar Mahadevan’s studio last night and we noticed something unusual about him. The actor is all set to play a dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s next and we guess he might be working on his looks. Yes, going by his latest pictures, we feel he is opting for a touch of golden to his mane. The pictures surely suggest so. Moreover, his hair is looking a little longer than usual and with some great volume. Is this a giveaway about the film? We cannot comment on that now but surely we’ll get more hints in the coming months. (Also Read: This is what Shah Rukh Khan did after two assistants on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film got hurt)

The actor was wearing a distressed T-shirt with his favorite military pants. We think Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy might have been roped in composers for the Aanand L Rai flick. The superstar has kept the colouring subtle and we think he added it on over a period that get his hair coloured at one go. The actor reportedly is not fond of tampering with his hair. However, the flash brought out the blonde-amber hue in its fully glory. The film sees him reuniting with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and the excitement around it is huge. Aanand L Rai’s flick will be loaded with VFX. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone lost out on Shah Rukh Khan’s film because of her equation with Katrina Kaif?)

Of course, Shah Rukh has enviable hair. That silky luxuriant mane has retained its charm from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Dilwale. His hairstylist has earlier said that he likes voluminous hair. The actor used streaks of blonde in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om as well. Buzz is that in real life, he does not like to use any artificial hair products. He only washes it with water. No heavy duty shampoos or conditioners for him. His kids have also inherited his fab hair.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai does not want people to call it a dwarf man. It is the romantic saga of a short man. Like his earlier flicks, Tanu Weds Manu and Ranjhanaa, it will explore the complexities and varied shades of love. The director’s films always entertain us and are discussed for months after their release. There are zillion reasons to look forward to it and this new look has piqued our curiosity further. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….