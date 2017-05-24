Has Tiger Shroff picked girlfriend Disha Patani over Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for Baaghi 2?

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff’s real-life girlfriend might finally be cast opposite him in the Baaghi sequel. Talks are close to being concluded and if she signs on, the much-in-love couple will be seen together onscreen for the first time, in the film to be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, when it goes on floors in July. Says an industry source, “Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in Baaghi, but she was replaced by Shraddha. Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her opposite the actor in Baaghi 2. It’s destiny, she was meant to work with this team.” The actress had been putting off offers as she was waiting for Dharma Productions to declare the cast of Student of the Year 2, also with Tiger. But now, in all probability, we will see her romance her real-life boyfriend later in SOTY 2 and this off-screen jodi will be seen together on-screen much before that film.

Initially there were reports that Tiger will not be romancing his original Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the sequel and instead Kriti Sanon will be his leading lady in the film. In fact, a source close to the movie had almost confirmed that she had been finalised for the role. “The sequel will be directed by Ahmed Khan and while the first look poster with Tiger was recently launched, an official announcement about the leading lady will be made soon. Kriti has been finalised for the role and has been spotted outside Sajid Nadiadwala’s office quite a few times in the past month. Also, the makers are keen to have the Heropanti pair back on screen as their pairing was a hit with the audience. Sajid launched Tiger and Kriti with this project and shares a special equation with the actors. But the actress refuted all such rumours.