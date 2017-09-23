Haseena Parkar box office collection day 1: Shraddha Kapoor’s film opens poorly, earns Rs 1.87 crore

Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor‘s most powerful role till date, has managed to earn only a meagre sum of Rs 1.87 crore. Trade wasn’t really expecting too much from the film anyway because the buzz around it was pretty dull. It also didn’t help that the film got really bad reviews from the critics. No wonder that the film could pull in only so much on the opening day.

Calling it ‘half-baked’, our critic Urmimala Bannerjee says, “Juvenile story-telling, melodrama and an shaky lead actor does not take Haseena Parkar to the level, it was expected to. And what is the point of revisiting a female don’s life if the story fails to thrill. Sorry Shraddha, Arjun’s Daddy left its mark better…” Rediff’s reviewer called it out for suffering from Lima Syndrome, saying, “Lima Syndrome is the phenomenon in which abductors develop sympathy for their captives. In the same way, it appears that everyone working on this movie start sympathising with Haseena, abandoning their objectivity after the interval. The director, the script writer, the dialogue writer, even the actors begin to suffer from Lima Syndrome.” Clearly, something was majorly wrong with the film and thus it opened to such numbers.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the film eventually.