Haseena Parkar box office collection day 3: Shraddha Kapoor’s film dips on Sunday; earns Rs 6.1 crore

Haseena Parkar saw a considerable hike in collections on the second day after a depressing Rs 1.87 crore on Friday. But it was shortlived. Sunday numbers nose-dived again to Rs 1.63 crore which made the film earn Rs 6.1 crore in total in three days. Haseena Parkar is based on the life of the sister of a dreaded gangster, Dawood Ibrahim, who ruled Mumbai with an iron fist. Gangster movies have always managed to get love from the audience because action in such films are pretty real. Haseena Parkar, thus, saw a spike in numbers on the second day despite poor reviews.

Calling it ‘half-baked,’ our critic, Urmimala Bannerjee says, “Juvenile story-telling, melodrama and an shaky lead actor does not take Haseena Parkar to the level, it was expected to. And what is the point of revisiting a female don’s life if the story fails to thrill. Sorry Shraddha, Arjun’s Daddy left its mark better…” Rediff’s reviewer called it out for suffering from Lima Syndrome, saying, “Lima Syndrome is the phenomenon in which abductors develop sympathy for their captives. In the same way, it appears that everyone working on this movie start sympathising with Haseena, abandoning their objectivity after the interval. The director, the script writer, the dialogue writer, even the actors begin to suffer from Lima Syndrome.” Clearly, something was majorly wrong with the film and thus it opened to such numbers. Even the positive trend it saw on the second day, couldn’t hold at the box office.

We will see what happens to the film on the first Monday.