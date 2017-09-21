Haseena Parkar movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor‘s turn as Haseena Parkar is going to release tomorrow. There’s a decent buzz around this film and so we are going to tell you a few things, you need to know about this film. Read on…

Film: Haseena Parkar

Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Star cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang etc.

Synopsis: The film chronicles the life of the dreaded sister of a dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim. While he ruled from the overseas, she kept things going in Mumbai.

The Trailer:

In the trailer, we get to see her at her various stages of her life. So we see Haseena has a teenage girl, a dutiful wife, a bereaved widow and a respected figure. Then there is her real-life sibling Siddhant Kapoor who plays Dawood Ibrahim, and he looks the part. Though the trailer doesn’t play his part much, his presence is there overall like how it was in real life as well. Another thing positive to be taken out from the trailer is Amar Mohile’s fantastic background score. Also read: Haseena Parkar quick movie review: Shraddha Kapoor’s film has a fast-paced first half with some witty dialogues

The Music

The music of the film didn’t work much with the listeners. The album consists of only three songs. Romantic number Tere Bina, the quintessential party track for Bhai(S) Bantai and the famous cabaret track from gangster movies Piya Aa. All three tracks doesn’t have any recall value and will be forgotten soon after film’s release. Hear the jukebox below:

Box Office Prediction

The prospects of Haseena Parkar are not looking great at the box office. According to trade expert Amul Vikas Mohan, the film is expected to earn somewhere between Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.50 crore. Which is not exactly a good number. You can read the full report here.

What to do?

If you are movie buff and loves gangster genre which has not been successful off late in Bollywood, then go for it. Even if you are not a movie buff and doesn’t enjoy gangster genre as much, still go for it. The trailer looks interesting, of not for anything, it’ll be a good watch just to see Shraddha Kapoor’s performance. Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is expected to take the lead on the opening day over Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, as per Trade

Let us know what you’ll think about the film.