Haseena Parkar quick movie review: Shraddha Kapoor’s film has a fast-paced first half with some witty dialogues

Another biopic hits the theaters this Friday. We Bollywood fans love real stories! The latest one is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, sister of the much-dreaded and most-wanted gangster, Dawood Ibrahim. Shraddha Kapoor plays the titular character and she had our attention right from the first poster of the film. Then the teasers and trailers further made us believe that Haseena Parkar might just do for Shraddha Kapoor, what Neerja did for Sonam Kapoor. Our in-house film critic, Urmimala Banerjee, is watching the film right now. The interval just happened, and Urmimala is off to get some popcorn but not before giving us a quick review of the movie so far. The film has hit the interval point right now and here’s what she thinks of the film so far…

Unlike Arjun Rampal’s Daddy, Haseena Parkar is far more dramatic fare. The film has kept its focus entirely on Shraddha Kapoor so far. The young actress plays the sister of Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena Parkar is a fast-paced film and we are introduced to the middle-class household of Constable Kaskar and his sons, Dawood and Shabbir, who detest the middle-class life and want to make quick money. Haseena is the closest to her brother. The plus points are the quick narrative, some witty dialogues, and scenes. Shraddha does a good job as the young Haseena but Siddhanth steals the frame even in the silent moments. The brother-sister chemistry is natural and that helps the film’s narrative. Ankur Bhatia is a natural as Ibrahim Parkar. We have seen some moments like the meeting with Karim Lala, the killing of Samad Khan. The writing is decent and editing is even better. But we are yet to see a kickass scene involving Dawood. The over-the-top execution is a bit jarring.

Well, that’s that. Now let’s see as to what she thinks of the film as a whole in her film review. Stay hooked to BollywoodLife for it.