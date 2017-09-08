Haseena Parkar song Bantai: The rowdy number from Shraddha Kapoor’s gangster drama is groovy

As far as I remember the immense love for rowdy songs began in the ’90s with Kallu Mama from the Ram Gopal Verma movie, Satya. A few years ago, Aye Ganpat Chal Daaru La from Shootout at Lokhandwala became all the rage. It has become sort of a trend to have a rowdy song in a gangster drama in Bollywood. Latest entry is Bantai from Haseena Parkar.

While the story of Haseena Parkar centers on Shraddha Kapoor, playing the titular character, Bantai has its focus on Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia as Ibrahim Parkar. Going beyond the murkiness of the underworld in Mumbai, this song is a fun number. Too rowdy to be liked by the elite crowd, but Bantai might just hit the right chord with the masses. The quirky song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, who have had quite a few hit numbers to their credit this year itself. In the voices of Divine & Kirthi Shetty, there is a high probability that you’d hear Bantai playing in the auto rickshaw you take home.

The point of having a groovy, kitsch number in a dark, serious movie about the infamous gangsters of the world is lost on me. But hey, somethings never change! Bollywood might just be one of it.

Rather than face rejection at the box office director Apoorva Lakhia and his team have decided to postpone the release of Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar. This is the fourth time that the release date has been postponed. The most recent date fixed for release is September 22! Let us hope there are no more release date changes on Haseena Parkar's way.

