Haseena Parkar song Piya Aa: An item song featuring Dawood Ibrahim? Sorry, but no thanks!

Haseena Parkar, the movie, is having its fair share of troubles especially when it comes to finding a release date where it can fit. As you know, Shraddha Kapoor plays the title character, that of the younger sister of the dreaded fugitive don, Dawood Ibrahim. The movie has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who has made a decent gangster movie in Shootout At Lokhandwala (that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi and Tusshar Kapoor).

Interestingly, it is Shraddha’s elder brother, Siddhant Kapoor, who plays Dawood Ibrahim in the movie. But he is not exactly a real-life interpretation of the character that our city dreads. A song from the movie, Piya Aa, has just released and it is the customary item song from the movie, that we are so expecting from gangster movies from Bollywood these days (remember Laila Teri Le Legi from Shootout at Wadala?). Composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is quite an okay affair featuring Indo-Australian beauty, Sarah Anjuli. It feels a bit sad since Sachin-Jigar and Sunidhi Chauhan have earlier given us the beautiful Pinjra Tod Ke from Simran. Here they have just collaborated for another song where Dawood behaves like Shakti Kapoor and is seen enjoying a forgettable item number.

Here it is…

Haseena Parkar was all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha earlier but the makers decided to postpone the release and chose September 22 as their release date. The new release dates means they lock horns with Sanjay Dutt, who is making a comeback in Bhoomi, releasing on the same day.