Haseena Parkar teaser: Could this be Shraddha Kapoor’s best role till date?

One of director Apoorva Lakhia’s biggest hits was Shootout at Lokhandwala, based on the encounter killing of dreaded Mumbai gangster, Maya Dolas, and his gang members. Though he didn’t get to direct the sequel, Shootout at Wadala, he is all set to return to the genre of gangster dramas with the movie, Haseena Parkar. As the name suggests, the movie is about Dawood Ibrahim’s younger sister, who used to handle his operations in Mumbai. In a surprising move, Shraddha Kapoor plays the titular character, while her real-life elder brother, Siddhant, plays Dawood in the movie. Ankur Bhatia plays her husband, who gets killed during a gang war.

The teaser of the movie is out, and it gives us an idea as to what to expect from the movie. First of all, the promo makes it clear that the movie is not about Dawood Ibrahim, but rather his sibling, with only one scene of Siddhant as the dreaded fugitive don. However, his presence looms large in the teaser, like how it was in reality when it came to Haseena Parkar’s life and career. The other thing we noticed was that the teaser avoided giving us a proper view of Shraddha with mostly side angles and behind shots and a scene with a burkha. Most of the scenes show various phases of her life and how being Dawood’s sister affected her life and marriage. During a police questioning scene (that might have happened after the 1993 bomb blasts), a cop reminds Haseena that she can’t escape the fact that she is Dawood’s sister. However, Haseena, instead of trying to escape from that image, completely accepts it, which is evident in the last scene that shows a proper glimpse of Shraddha with her face in prosthetics. But it’s the pose that has left us floored – that one you saw on the poster, where she is seen sitting on the chair.

Here’s the teaser…

Haseena Parkar is scheduled to release on August 18, with a proper trailer out in July.

