Hate Story IV box office collection day 4: Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi film is steady, earns Rs 14.66 crore

Films in the Hate Story series always manage to draw in the crowds and also mint money. For some reason, people love to watch these films, that are high-on erotica and thrills. In fact, one of the things that draw them to it is mostly suspense. Hate Story films are known to have shocking twists and turns. But the fourth installment was pale in comparison to all the previous films. However, for a film which has been made on a controlled budget, the box office numbers are not so disappointing. Rumours suggest it has been made at a budget of Rs 21 crore and it has already made Rs 14.66 crore in four days. If it manages to hold its ground in the coming days, it will at least recover its investment if not more. (Also read: Hate Story 4 movie review: Neither a thriller, nor an erotica, there is a lot to hate in this chapter of the franchise)

Hate Story films never really get a lot of appreciation from the critics but this sequel was slammed the most. Even the audience denounced it saying the dialogues were too tacky. No wonder that the film couldn’t even break even as of now. Check out the latest figures right here…

If you compare the Friday and Monday numbers, the dip isn’t too significant but the challenge here will be to stay put for rest of the days to at least run for a week. It seems quite difficult as the word-of-mouth for the film has been bad.