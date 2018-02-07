Hate Story 4 song Boond Boond: Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena’s romantic number is all about seduction and sensuousness

The second song from Hate Story IV is out and this romantic number will surely make you fall in love with the beauty of love all over again. The previous song from the film, which was a reprised version of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, was all about the raunchy moves and racy shots. In contrast, this song is all about romance and seduction. The fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise has already stunned us with its trailer and with this song, our expectations are heightened.

While the trailer also had segments from the song, there we saw Vivan Bhatena mixing a sedative in Urvashi’s drink during this dance sequence. But when we see this number, it shows only the romance between the duo and it is unmissable. The chemistry between them is crackling and the sensuousness is on point. Check out the song right here and let us know what you feel about the song in the comments below. (Also Read: Hate Story 4 first look: Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer erotic thriller to release on March 2, 2018; view pic)

The duet is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. While Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics, it is composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Hate Story IV also stars Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. The movie is directed by Vishal Panday and is slated for a release on March 9. This film will concentrate on the theme of love, sex and revenge.

