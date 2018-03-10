Hate Story IV box office collection day 1: Urvashi Rautela’s film opens to a decent response, earns Rs 3.76 crore

After having a low opening in the morning shows, Urvashi Rautela’s Hate Story picked up in the evening and night shows at the box office. The erotica thriller raked in Rs 3.76 crore on its first day at the ticket window. The film has performed well in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the single screens but failed to capitalise in the metros where Hate Story 3 had performed well. By looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to earn around Rs 12 crore in its opening weekend at the box office

#HateStory4 picked up towards evening shows, after an ordinary start… Fri ₹ 3.76 cr. India biz… #HateStoryIV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018

Directed by Vishal Pandya, the film also features Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film has failed to beat the opening day collections of Hate Story 3 though it has managed to crush the new releases like Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys which clashed with it at the ticket window. (Also Read: Hate Story IV public review: Audience prefers the prequels over this Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi sequel)

The film received negative reviews from most of the critics. Our critic Rajat Tripathi gave the film one star and said, “The least ambitious writing I have seen in the longest time. The story depends incredibly on convenient co-incidences and characters being erratically stupid. The plot could have been put to rest by a simple background check of the characters. Characters change their characteristics at the drop of the hat. There is literally no build up for Karan to fall in love with Urvashi. Just moments ago he confesses his love to her, he was trying to roofie and rape her and let out his plans to his brother. A simple word of advice made him change his heart? I can go on and on about the badly etched characters. While Vishal gives us strong female characters, he forgets to give these characters a logically sound script.”