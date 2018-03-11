Hate Story IV box office collection day 2: Urvashi Rautela’s film witnesses decent jump, rakes in Rs 7.95 crore

After having an average opening day, Urvashi Rautela starrer Hate Story IV showed a decent growth on its second day at the box office. The erotic-thriller raked in Rs 4.19 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 7.95 crore. By looking at the current performance, we are expecting Hate Story IV to collect around Rs 13 crore in its first weekend at the ticket window.

#HateStory4 witnesses DECENT GROWTH on Day 2… Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 4.19 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz… #HateStoryIV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018

The erotic thriller clashed with Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys at the ticket window but dominated them easily when it comes to business. Despite this, the film is facing stiff competition from the holdover release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which remains to be the first choice for the moviegoers. Though the collections are decent, it doesn’t match up to its previous installment which earned around Rs 18 crore in its first two days. Directed by Vishal Pandya, the film also features Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon in key roles. (Also Read: Hate Story 4: Vivan Bhatena feels Ranveer Singh is a classic example of a baddie, is all for being stereotyped as the bad guy)

Since the film is made on the reasonable budget, we are expecting it recover its investment through its theatrical run itself. Hate Story IV has received negative reviews from the critics which might affect its business in the weekdays. Our critic, Rajat Tripathi gave the film one star and said, The least ambitious writing I have seen in the longest time. The story depends incredibly on convenient co-incidences and characters being erratically stupid. The plot could have been put to rest by a simple background check of the characters. Characters change their characteristics at the drop of the hat. There is literally no build up for Karan to fall in love with Urvashi. Just moments ago he confesses his love to her, he was trying to roofie and rape her and let out his plans to his brother. A simple word of advice made him change his heart? I can go on and on about the badly etched characters. While Vishal gives us strong female characters, he forgets to give these characters a logically sound script.”