Hate Story IV trailer: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhathena turn up the heat – watch video

Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon and Vivan Bhatena’s Hate Story IV trailer is out and we have to say it has left us stunned. After Hate Story 3 disappointed one and all, we thought that the famous franchise should be done away with. However, the makers have rebooted the franchise and this Vishal Pandya directorial looks realluy interesting. The story is somewhat cliche, two brothers fall for the same girl and they fight over her, while a second girl comes in and changes thw whole game. But the twists and turns in this thriller will keep you intrigued.

Urvashi Rautela and Ihana Dhillon look sizzling hot in the movie. Their chemistry with Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena is crackling and the love making scenes are also very passionate. The visuals, the intrigue and even the background score will keep you hooked, but the action and the romance are the highlights. The dialogues, the punches are also on point and we absolutely love Gulshan Grover’s brief appearance in the trailer. Full credit to Vishal Pandya for cutting this promo well, it wasn’t too sultry (like the previous movies of the franchise) nor too over the top. Check out the Hate Story IV trailer right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Karan Wahi-Urvashi Rautela starrer Hate Story 4 will now release on March 9)

Set to release on March 9, Hate Story IV will be all about love, sex and revenge. The trailer also revealed to us that the popular song – Aashiq Banaya Aapne will be reprised for this movie. With a lot of twists and turns in this movie, we are quite excited about how this film will end up and fare at the ticket window. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Hate Story IV right here.