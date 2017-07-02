Hateful Eight director Quentin Tarantino gets engaged to girlfriend Daniela Pick

Oscar winning director Quentin Tarantino, 54, has reportedly got engaged to girlfriend Daniela Pick.

The filmmaker’s New Beverly Cinema tweeted the news, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Daniela, 33, is the daughter of veteran Israeli musician Svika Pick, who confirmed the news to Ynet, an Israeli news and general content website.

Ynet also reported that that Pick and Tarantino got engaged on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Tarantino reportedly met his fiance when he was in Israel to promote “Inglourious Basterds” in 2009, with the two carrying on an on-again, off-again relationship.

“It’s true. We’re very happy and excited,” Daniela told Ynetnews.com of the engagement rumours.