Have Bani J and Yuvraj Thakur called it quits?

Buzz is that famous MTV veejay and former Bigg Boss contestant Bani J and her boyfriend, Yuvraj Thakur have parted ways. Speculations have surfaced after the two of them have deleted all pictures of each other from their Instagram accounts. Well, their relationship first came to the surface during her stay in Bigg Boss house. Post that, there was talk that they broke up but soon they posted a snap that cleared all the doubts. We would see a lot of pictures of them in the gym and Bani’s bikini pictures from their Thailand holiday broke the Internet. We wonder what is wrong now? (Also Read: Bani J takes beau Yuvraj Thakur for a couple cupping therapy session and the pictures are anything but romantic!)

Bani J has been busy in the last few months travelling between India and the UK. She is also doing a new show for Discovery. Before, when rumours of their breakup did the rounds, they squashed it with a caption, “No throwback or flashback more like a gratitude post. To @yuv_thehuman, to me, to the Us, we love so much (and do our best to not get too attached to.) Some days it feels like time stands still when you leave and there’s this moment of absolute stillness around. And then it takes a little bit to remember that right, I do carry on doing this life thing until we meet again lol. To the best and worst of us, to the ying and the yang, the sunrise and the sunset. To the not knowing and the ToTo (lol) To the brutal honesty and fearlessness, to loving with all we’ve got. And incase I didn’t tell you already, THANK YOU!! I love you!”.

It is possible that they are on a break or maybe they have split for good. We messaged Yuvraj for a clarification but he did not comment. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…