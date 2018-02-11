Have you met Deepika Padukone’s cutest onset buddy? View pic

There’s certainly no greater happiness than spending time with a dog and looks like Deepika Padukone has found her new addiction. The actress just posted this pic with one of the cutest pet dogs she met during an ad shoot recently and captioned it saying, “adorable(& not so little)on set buddy! How beautiful is this snap of Deepika getting all lovey-dovey with that handsome looking golden retriever? A few days back, Deepika’s fan club too had shared similar pictures of DP bonding with the same dog which only makes us wonder if the actress is missing her on set buddy, now that she’s back from the shoot. Also read: With the collection of Rs 1500 crore, Deepika Padukone is the most successful actress of Bollywood

This is probably the first time we have gotten to see Deepika’s love for pets. Like usually it’s been either Anushka Sharma chilling with her “Dude” or say Alia Bhatt’s ‘me time’ with her cat. But you never know, maybe Deepika might just adopt a dog one day. Here, check out her loving post below and tell me how would you want to caption it:

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy basking the success of her latest release Padmaavat. It’s not just a blockbuster but has also emerged as Deepika’s highest grosser ever, beating the lifetime collections of Chennai Express already. Speaking of which, it comes as no surprise that Deepika now stands as the most successful actress of Bollywood with over Rs 1500 crore collections to her credits. Well, now that indeed calls for happiness galore, isn’t it?