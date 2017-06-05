Hawwt! Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra chill by the beach in Spain

Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra are having a blast in Spain. The two could not make it for the press meet of the show held in early May and headed straight to the Mediterranean country. There, the two besties are having a gala time. Shibani posted a snap of them chilling by the beach and we cannot decide who is looking hotter out of the two. While Monica is wearing a white bikini, Shibani has opted for a black one-piece crochet swimsuit to lounge around. The two have been hitting the pool and beaches quite often so we can expect more scorching pictures. (Also Read: There is something incredibly hot about Shibani Dandekar in this sizzling photoshoot- view pics)

The only difference is that both the girls aren’t trying to be sexy as many actresses do when posing for bikini pics. It is a very casual and relaxed snap but shows us that these two really work hard for their toned physiques. We are so loving the holiday vibe about the snap. The girls have having a blast at the pubs, on the streets and so on. Just check out the pictures…

The hustle is real! we work hard we promise @monicadogra #DMoney #thatbrowngirl 👯🖤🇪🇸 A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

#NowSplashWater #NowWalkStylish #PlayWithEachOther #SCTD @monicadogra 🖤👯 #KKK8 A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on May 28, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

We fearless @monicadogra #Dmoney 👯🖤 #KKK8 @diljitdosanjh A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on May 26, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

#Dmoney and shibs taking over Spain… how we do @monicadogra 🖤👯 #SoWePutOurHandsUpLikeTheCeilingCantHoldUs A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on May 21, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is being shot in Spain. The lineup includes Hina Khan, Geeta Phogat, Ravi Dubey, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Manveer Gurjar, Shantanu Maheshwari and others. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…