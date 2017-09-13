Hazel Keech reacts to pregnancy rumours post her airport pictures fuel speculations

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh certainly look like a match made in heaven and when the two tied the knot last year, both Bollywood and cricket fraternities couldn’t be happier. They were present at the wedding to cheer for the couple and their videos made for quite a fun watch.

However, as is the case with most newly-married couples, Hazel and Yuvraj were immediately bombarded with questions on when they were planning to start a family. And soon enough, rumours were rife that Hazel was pregnant. Her pictures from the airport, clicked yesterday, further fuelled the rumours. However, speaking to an entertainment portal, Hazel has completely quashed the reports. Not mincing words, Hazel said, “No, I am not pregnant.”

In response to the most-asked ‘family planning’ question, Hazel had said, “Nothing set stone as of now. It’ll happen when it has to happen as our marriage happened. It’s destiny. I don’t know how will it happen, if I am pregnant will he be around as he has to travel so much.”

Seems like Yuvraj is keeping rather busy with his work commitments these days. Talking about the same, Hazel had said, “I think we are kind of happier now and we both have the security of marriage with us. You know he is far busier now, so I hardly see him post marriage. We are exactly the same. We are very transparent in that sense.”

Well, seems like the stork has not yet planned a visit to the lovely couple. But from Hazel’s statements it is quite evident that they have indeed given it some thought. Let’s wait and watch as to when does the couple finally announces the good news!