Hazel Keech’s love note for hubby Yuvraj Singh on their first wedding anniversary is what ‘Happily Ever After’ is all about

Wedding season is officially on and this year, it was Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan who kick-started the frenzy for the celeb brigade. Soon Telly world will be busy cheering and singing songs for Bharti Singh and Aashka Goradia. But what you all might have forgotten is around this time last year, yet another cricketer-actress jodi tied the knot. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh completed a year of marital bliss while you were busy fawning over Sagarika’s wedding lehengas. That’s not all, she even wrote the most beautiful note to him on this day. It will make you believe in fairy tale endings or a happily ever after.

Hazel wrote, “Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but i wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband.” This is so sweet! Last year, the many celebrations for the union of this couple were arranged and everyone were part of it from both the worlds. If there was Virat Kohli, there was also his girlfriend Anushka Sharma dancing the night away. The wedding couple looked vibrant, sweet and also glamorous as they shifted from one dress to another. It was one glorious and extended affair as there were too many parties. One year later, these two are in love with other the similar way that they were for all these years. Check out the post right here…

Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but i wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband ❤️😘😊 A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Hazel Keech is also Yuvraj’s mother’s favourite. She had told to DNA before, “I am very happy that Hazel’s very different from the other girls that Yuvi has known. Hazel is very caring and gives her 100 percent to her home and relationships. It’s what I would have wanted in Yuvi’s wife. She is very sacrificing home-loving girl. Even her mother is like her Hazel, very warm and family-oriented.”