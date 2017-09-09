Heard this! Barun Sobti asked the makers of Tu Hai Mera Sunday to tone down love-making scenes with Shahana Goswami

Heartthrob Barun Sobti’s next film Tu Hai Mera Sunday has all the elements that would give his fans worldwide all the more reasons to appreciate his work this time on silver screen. Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a fun filled family entertainer that would be loved by all. In the film Barun is paired opposite Shahana Goswami who will be seen after Rock On 2. As we all know Barun has a huge fan base amongst women of all age groups both in India and internationally and in the film Barun has a make out scene with her co-star Shahana that may upset few of his fans. (Also Read: Tu Hai Mera Sunday trailer: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami and co share some warm fuzzy vibes in this Indie flick)

Considering his clean telly image as well his popularity amongst the female audience especially he asked the filmmakers to tone down the make out scene to respect the sentiments of his fans. Barun himself doesn’t promote sleaze to gain popularity hence in the film one will see this scene in a more subtle way that will go down well with his fans. (Also Read: Barun Sobti smiles his way into our hearts with the first poster of Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

Speaking about the decision, the director of the film, Milind said, “As everyone knows Barun’s fan following especially amongst the female demographics is very very vast. And in India fans treat their favourite stars very personally and they almost idolise them. When we knew that there’s a scene of Barun and Shahana in the film, Barun and us together decided to rework the scene knowing how personal people take an on screen action or imagery of an actor. So we just wanted to keep the scene to its authenticity but still respect sentiments”.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday directed by Milind Dhaimade and produced by Varun Shah is an award winning film which is a story of 5 friends in Mumbai who escape their personal problems and woes seeking to play football every Sunday only to be faced further by the issue of lack of space.