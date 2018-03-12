Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 Worst Dressed: Pooja Hegde, Iulia Vantur and Rajkummar Rao’s fashion picks disappoint us

Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 were held in the city last night and that just gave our stars a reason to step out in their fashion best. Well, unfortunately we can’t say the same for everyone. While there were stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Mira Rajput who stunned us with their sartorial picks, there were others who disappointed us for the same. Celebs like Pooja Hegde, Iulia Vantur, Kanika Kapoor, Adah Sharma and Rajkummar Rao failed to nail their #OOTN and as a result, they secured a place in our worst dressed category instead. Let’s elaborate on where they wrong and how!

Pooja Hegde

We are sorry Pooja Hegde but thigh high slits don’t always work in fashion. There are attires that become incredibly stylish when the slit comes in the pictures, but there are times when it fails to generate any wow. The Black Dolly J attire from the Hello Hall of Fame 2018 awards night was a case belonging to the later category. Guess the silhouette was the real culprit here. Also Read: It’s confirmed! Prabhas has found his leading lady in Pooja Hegde for his next

Iulia Vantur

Gold and shimmer can rarely go wrong in attires, especially if the designer in question in Manish Malhotra. Unfortuantely, Iulia Vantur’s latest fashion outing is an example of how they can go wrong if not done well. The outfit was a bit gawdy for us. And we bet the shimmer and sheer combination wouldn’t really impress the pundits of the fashion world either.

Kanika Kapoor

Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor is usually so well dressed that it becomes difficult to shift our attention from her. But as they say, not everyday is a good day, Kanika had a bad fashion run last night. Opting for a dull green off shoulder layered gown, with an unflattering leather belt that acted as a waist clincher, Kanika failed to struck any chord with the fashion aficionado like us. Hope history never repeats in her case.

Adah Sharma

The outfit is great as LBD (Little Black Dress) can never go wrong but the occasion to wear it wasn’t apt. It was more of a late night outing dress which you prefer while going out with your ladies. Opting the same for an awards night as a red carpet offering would be a mistake. Also Read: Exclusive! Adah Sharma takes us through her collection of handmade purses – watch video

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao isn’t really serious when it comes to fashion. He’s always sober and loves to play safe on most of the occasions. So when someone who’s otherwise so safe tries to play bold and experiment with his/her style, the result wouldn’t be flattering always. Unfortunately, Rajkummar Rao’s lastest outing is an example of the same. We applaud the star for ditching the otherwise red carpet’s favourite, black colour and opting for something unusual instead. But the final output didn’t really soothe our eyes. Maybe tone of blue could was the real culprit.