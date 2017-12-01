Hello trailer: Akhil Akkineni’s film has perfect mix of drama, romance and action – watch video

The first trailer of Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film, Hello, made a splash on the internet today and all we have to admit it is a visual delight. The movie, directed by Vikram K Kumar, seems to be a perfect mix of family drama, romance, and action.

Akhil, the quintessentially good looking man, stars opposite the gracefully beautiful, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who may or may not be his soulmate in the narrative. It is so refreshing to see a man believe in the concept of ‘soul mates’ in a film, or usually, the daydreaming is only associated with female characters. The two actors look great together and sure share a great chemistry. There is a dance sequence in the trailer for which we all should eagerly wait.

The cinematography of the film looks gorgeous. Not just the action sequences, but very normal conversational scenes have visual finesse. Just the shots of Kalyani playing a violin will tug at your heartstrings. Coming back to action sequences, they are mind-blowing. We haven’t seen parkour stunts like this in any Indian movie before this. Despite it being a regular Indian film, the background sounds like a Hollywood adventure film.

For a second film, Akhil seems to have done a great job. He looks perfect in every scene whether it requires him to flirt with his girl or fight off the bad guys. Let us hope that this film performs better than Akhil’s debut venture. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates.