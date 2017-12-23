Hello USA box ofice: Akhil Akkineni’s film takes an extraordinary start, collects Rs 1.35 crore

Akhil Akkineni starrer Telugu flick Hello, which has clashed with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has taken an extraordinary start at the American box office. From 140 locations in USA, the film has managed to collect Rs 1.35 crore during the Thursday previews. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his twitter handle, “Telugu film #Hello has an IMPRESSIVE START in USA… Thu previews $ 210,840 [₹ 1.35 cr] from 140 locations. @Rentrak”.

While there was a huge debate in the industry as Hello was clashing with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Nagarjuna Akkineni, the father of Akhil and the producer of the film was least bothered about it. He said, “How can we oppose the release of a Hindi film just because it is expected to be a success? That’s not healthy competition. In my times, so many of my Telugu films were dubbed and released in Hindi. At that time, nobody opposed my dubbed appearance in Mumbai’s theatres. So now when Bollywood films, or for that matter Hollywood spectacles, are our competition we should be thinking of equalling not killing the competition.” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai CRUSHES the lifetime box office collection of Munna Michael, Phillauri and these 10 movies on day one)

Hello is directed by Vikram Kumar, who previously helmed Suriya’s 24. The story of Hello follows a boy who is on the lookout for his soulmate who eh separated from when they were children. The film also has a racy edge to it, with Akhil taking on deadly daredevil stunts. The film also features actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in a lead role. Hello is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios banner and Anup Rubens has scored the music.