Here are all the movie titles on Ranveer Singh’s fabulous suit from Filmfare Awards that the internet is crushing over!

This planet doesn’t deserve a gem like Ranveer Singh. The worldly realms are too small to contain his awesomeness. For me, nothing comes close the actor putting on the Krrish costume and dancing on the streets of Bandra. But he put another act of his awesomeness on display at the recent Filmfare awards. He wore a supremely fabulous suit to the event and floored everyone.

As we all know, Ranveer is a little EXTRA. So, his attire for the evening had to be as well. His suite had the posters of kitsch Bollywood movies printed all over it. Pictures of the actor in his experimental OOTN went viral as soon as they hit the internet. Well, it took us some hours to get over drooling over him. But when we did we couldn’t help but list down the titles of the movies that Ranveer wore on his sleeves.

Check out this fabulous suit that I’d do anything to own!

And now let us check out the movie titles splashed all over it…

Shehenshah

Ram Lakhan

Baazigar

Hum

Jaadugar

Karz

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Ghayal

Andhaa Kaanon

Dayavan

Jeete Hain Shaan Se

Parampara

Bawarchi

Swarg

Ajooba

Qurbani

Mard

Tridev

Sabse Bada Khiladi

Baaghi

Gambler

Vaastav

Jigarwala

Isn’t he the best? What did humans ever do to deserve Ranveer Singh? Did we miss any film titles on Ranveer Singh’s OOTN? Tell us in comments below!

Ranveer will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. After months of controversies, the movie is all set to release on January 25 worldwide. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer has also started shooting for his film with Zoya Akhtar titled Gully Boy in which he will be seen essaying the role of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in key roles.