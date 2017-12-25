Here are the 9 records created by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai in just 3 days!

Tiger Zinda Hai is here and so are the many records. It’s been a while since we listed down the amount of records a film has created. Last time we did, it was April when Baahubali 2 dawned on the box office and ransacked it. It’s again that time of the year when we have sat to count Tiger Zinda Hai’s many achievements. Well, it’s been only three days and the film has already made 9 records. That’s so incredible! That’s exactly what was expected of this film. Tiger Zinda Hai is a prefect treat to all Salman Khan fans who had an issue with Tubelight later this year. Today, we can safely say that it will erase all the memory of the film from people’s mind. Now when it’s Salman Khan, records are a given and for Tiger Zinda Hai, it’s raining records already! But before we begin, we have to tell you that these records are based on the achievements of a Hindi film only. You all are aware that Baahubali 2 is at the top with all kinds of records fathomable. So we are concentrating on just Bollywood films alone.

We have listed down a few of them just for you so that you know what the film is doing at the box office.

#Highest first three day collection

Tiger Zinda Hai’s opening weekend rests at Rs 114.93 crore which is the highest any Hindi film has ever made in three days at the box office. Previously, the record was with Salman Khan’s Sultan which had earned little over Rs 105 crore in 3 days!

#Highest single day collection for a Hindi film

Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday which is by far the highest any Hindi film has ever earned in a day! Interestingly, it is only a few crores behind Baahubali 2 which holds the all-time highest single day collection record in Indian Cinema (Rs 46+crore)

#Third Highest day 2 collections

Tiger Zinda Hai however didn’t only fall short of Baahubali 2 but Sultan as well. It’s day 2 numbers of Rs 35.30 became the third highest day 2 total because of that.

#Highest opener of the franchise

Tiger Zinda Hai beats its original film Ek Tha Tiger easily. The first film has earned Rs 32.93 crore while TZH made Rs 34.10 crore, thus making it the highest opener for the series.

#Katrina’s highest box office opener

It beat Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3 to become Katrina’s biggest opener ever.

#Highest opening day for Hindi film in 2017

Again keeping Baahubali 2 aside, TZH is the highest opener for a Hindi film in 2017.

Here are some more records just for you…

#Highest non-holiday opening Hindi film

#Highest opening weekend in 2017 for a Hindi film

#Highest Rs 100 crore films for Salman Khan which comes to 12.