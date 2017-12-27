Here is a special birthday wish for Salman Khan from Bollywoodlife and The Voice India’s kids – watch video

It is Salman Khan‘s birthday today and we decided to wish him in style. The Voice India’s kids came to our office and chose a special way to wish Salman on his special day. Salman has always bonded with kids and their wish would definitely make Salman’s birthday special. The kids celebrated Salman’s birthday with his famous song, Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat and individually dedicated wishes and songs to Bhai. From I Love You from Bodyguard to Tere Naina Marr Hi Daalenge from Jai Ho – kids sang Salman’s film songs to give him a musical birthday wish. Check out the exclusive video… (Also Read: Salman Khan birthday: Rohan Mehra, Maniesh Paul, Bharti Singh, Sophie Choudry wish the superstar)

Salman is already getting wishes from Bollywood celebrities for his birthday. Aamir Khan, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan all wished Salman on his birthday and also congratulated him for his success in Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has already broken some box office records. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Salman said, “My take home lesson in 2017 is that for me is, when I want to see a hero as a hero I just need to keep playing hero as a hero. For example, Tubelight is an amazing film to watch on television but on the big screen especially on a festive date like Eid, Diwali or Christmas you need to come up with a celebration. You need to have that excitement of people going in because these are all happy people, they want to be in a festive mood. So when they come out of the theatre they have to be twice as charged.”

We wish Salman a very happy birthday!