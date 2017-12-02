Here is the LEAKED picture of Akshay Kumar’s look in Gold as he starts shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai

After wrapping up the Bradford schedule, Akshay Kumar kickstarted the second shooting schedule of his upcoming sports drama Gold in Mumbai. The actor was spotted at Wadala cricket ground and as per the Mumbai Mirror, Akki was shooting the rain sequence at the location. There were around 20 bouncers and dozens of security officers to handle the crowd so that the scene can be completed smoothly. The film has created immense buzz among the moviegoers and we can’t wait to to see Akshay Kumar with hockey stick on the silver screen.

As you know Gold is based on the life of Balbir Singh, the man who led to India’s victory in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. The story won’t just narrate what happened that night but will also take us closer to live of the players in the team. Gold also features Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal star in pivotal roles. The movie is being directed by Reema Kagti, who previously helmed movies like Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The film will have more sports and very less amount of romance and Mouni will be seen only in bits and pieces in the film. She’ll be romancing Akshay Kumar in the film. Gold is set to scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2018, during the Independence day weekend. (Also Read: Thaanaa Serndha Koottam teaser: Suriya’s swagger in this remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 is infectious; watch video)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release Padman. The film is co-produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna and directed by R. Balki known for Shamitabh, Ki and Ka and Paa. It also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles and is set to hit the screens on January 26, 2018 during the Republic day weekend. The film will lock horns with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office.