Here is how Jhanvi Kapoor reacted after watching Sridevi’s latest film Mom

We all love Sridevi, right? I mean she is our Ms Hawaa Hawaii. The actress melted out hearts with her endearing performance in her last release, English Vinglish. And her next had the same effect on her daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor. Sridevi will be next seen in the thriller, Mom. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali in key roles. Everyone related to the production have, time and again, reiterated that the movie is high on emotions and will move the audience. With just four days left to the release, we have got our first audience reaction. Reacting to the movie, is Sridevi’s daughter, Jhanvi.

While speaking about the movie and her role, Sridevi, at a media gathering, said she feels very strongly about the film. The actress also revealed that when her older daughter Jhanvi watched the film recently, she was so moved that she could not utter a word. “She saw the film and didn’t say a word and she hugged me and would not speak a word. I felt good,” she said. And talking about her younger daughter, Khushi, Sridevi said that she has only watched the rushes of the film and plans to watch the film with her friends.

Well, we are eagerly waiting for the movie to release this Friday! And Sridevi’s daughter’s reaction only adds more to the anticipation. Mom is set to clash with Spiderman: Homecoming and Guest iin London at the box office. So far, with the intriguing plot and music by AR Rahman, projected in the trailers, we are convinced that the film is going to be a hit