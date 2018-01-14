Here is the latest batch of pictures of Taimur and Kareena Kapoor hanging out

Was your weekend a little dull? If yes, then you are at the right place as we are about to brighten up your world. We have the latest batch of pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her cutie-patootie son Taimur. Yep, internet’s favourite baby Taimur was spotted again by the paparazzi. This time he was accompanying his mother to a gym. He was dressed in white, which seems to have become his favourite colour. Kareena was looking gorgeous even with minimal make-up, of course, and was rocking a khaki brown shirt. She had tied her hair up in a bun.

Taimur Ali Khan recently celebrated his first birthday. And we are still gushing over the pics from his celebrations that took place. And we already can’t wait for the next batch of pictures. Talking about him, dad Saif Ali Khan has recently said, “He’s blue-eyed. He’s a genetic treasure trove. He is. He is got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he’s got a bit of Raj Kapoor, he’s got a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he’s got a bit of Bhopal…I don’t know..he’s beyond me. He’s gone. Let’s see what happens.”

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the chick-flick Veere Di Wedding. The movie is a joint production venture by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It stars Sonam Kapor, Swara Bhaskar in lead roles along with Kareena. The movie is scheduled to release on June 1. It seems like just yesterday when rumour had it that Taimur will be making his screen debut with the film. Later, Kareena revealed in a video that her son has only accompanied her to the shooting schedule. She also added that producers will be able to afford only one of them – her or Taimur.