Here it is! The first picture of Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli from stands as his wife

Anushka Sharma has officially entered the cricketers’ wives club as she is cheering for hubby Virat Kohli from the stands in Newlands as Team India goes against Team South Africa. It was the day 1 of the test series between the teams of the two countries when Anushka attended her first match as the wife of the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. She was seated next to wives of other cricketers. A snapshot from the match’s airing is going viral in which you can see, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar, Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha, and Rohit Sharma’s better half Ritika Sajdeh, along with Anushka. What a lovely moment!

In case you are wondering about the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was tottering at 28/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first cricket Test, despite bowling South Africa out for 286 at Newlands. He picked the wickets of openers Dean Elgar (0) and Aiden Markram (5), and then Hashim Amla (3). Later, he also accounted for the wicket of dangerman Quinton de Kock (43). Indians lost their top three batsmen in the brief 11-over stint towards the end of the day.

Earlier in the week, Anushka and Virat were spotted multiple times doing the touristy things in Cape Town. From sightseeing to shopping at a 50 percent discount shop – fans have been loving the pictures that are popping up online. Anushka will soon return to India and resume shooting for her film with Aanand L Rai, Zero. She also has to start promoting her own production venture, Pari, which is scheduled for a February 2018 release. ALSO READ: [Photos] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are doing what tourists do in Capetown – pose and click!

The couple got married in Tuscany in Italy on December 11, 2017. It was a very private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. After exchanging vows, the couple wrote on Twitter, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…