Here’s all you need to know about Mani Ratnam’s mega project, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Ever since Mani Ratnam announced this mega multi starrer, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam we had been wracking our heads wondering what his next would be about. Was he set to take on another love story or a thriller or a political drama? Well, we have the answers now. As per reports on The firstpost, the film is a reportedly going to be a social – political drama – the genre Mani Ratnam is known to spear head! He is going back to doing what he does best. The first look poster also revealed industrial factories implying the movie is about a social issue after all. But the report further reveals the characters of the lead cast – Turns out Arvind Swamy and Jyothika are paired opposite each other. This is the first time both actors are coming together. They have reportedly also shot a marriage scene. Vijay Sethupathi is set to play a police officer. Simbu’s role is still not known. Earlier reports suggested, the four male leads – including Arun Vijay were set to play brothers. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh.

This project has already created a stir among fans for its stellar cast. The fact that it’s a Mani Ratnam movie is making this film a bigger deal. When it comes to multi starrer, no one better than Mani Ratnam to helm them. (Remember Yuva). Interestingly, the cast is a mix of actors who are teaming up with him for the first time and those who have teamed up before! All in all, The movie holds a lot fo promise already.

However, considering the TPFC is going on strike from March 16th, shooting for the film will becoming to a complete halt. The team as per reports has been shooting for the last one month.