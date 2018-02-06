Here’s all you need to know about mathematician Anand Kumar, the character Hrithik Roshan is playing in #Super30

Hrithik Roshan has finally begun working on his next titled Super 30, which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. The film was supposed to release on November this year but has been postponed to January 25 to avoid clash with Tiger Shroff‘s Student Of the Year 2. Today, the actor revealed the first look of the film and from what we can see, Hrithik is going to live this character till the shoot is over. Vikas Bahl is helming the project which is a co-production of Nadiandwala Grandsons, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. The dishevelled hair, dense bear and that smile which reaches his eyes, Hrithik is yet again going to make this character count. But if you are wondering who this person that the actor is going to portray, we have it covered for you. Here’s all the info you need to know about the genius mathematician who tutored underprivileged kids to crack IIT. (Also read: Anand Kumar on Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan: I am confident time will always remember this film)

#Anand cracked the Cambridge University but couldn’t join because of poor financial condition.

#His mother used to sell papads to make a living and he used to assist her in the evening

#To read up on foreign journals, Anand used to travel to Varanasi every Friday, go through them at the BHU library and return on Monday mornings.

#According to reports, a poor student came to him with his peril on wanting to crack IIT JEE but is not able to do so because of his financial state. That’s when the idea of Super 30 struck him.

#If you are wondering what is Super 30, Wikipedia explains, “Established in 2002, the program selects 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections of society and trains them for the IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for Indian Institute of Technology.”

#He started his school Ramanujan School of Mathematics in 1992. His mother cooks food for the students there and his brother takes care of the management.

#Many private and government institutes have offered him financial help but he said no to every one of them.

#Super 30’s success rate is baffling. It is said that 27 to 28 people out of 30 manage to crack entrance exam every year.

#Such is Anand Kumar’s popularity now that at times he even gets requests from women to save her from a beating husband which obviously isn’t what he specialises in.

Hrithik has his job cut out here because this man is considered nothing short of a maths magician with People Magazine calling him a ‘People’s Hero’