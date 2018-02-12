Here’s all you need to know about Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday revealed more details of their forthcoming wedding on May 19. The couple will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, at midday and, at 1 p.m., they will travel through Windsor, Berkshire, in a carriage, the BBC reported. Kensington Palace said the couple are “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received”.

The palace also confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will marry the prince and Markle. The Rt Rev David Conner, dean of Windsor, will conduct the service at St George’s Chapel. The chapel holds about 800 people, making it a more intimate setting than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in Westminster Abbey. (ALSO READ: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s romantic journey to be filmed by Lifetime TV)

The couple will then return to a reception for guests from the congregation at St. George’s Hall. That evening, Prince Charles will give a private evening reception for the couple and close friends and family, the BBC reported. Markle will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding. The wedding will take place just a month after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to welcome their third child.