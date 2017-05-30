Here’s all you need to know about Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s first birthday bash

In two days, Tusshar Kapoor‘s son Laksshya will turn one. How time has flown! It was only last year, the little cherub , the newest and more precious member was welcomed by the family and the rest of the world. The family – Aunty Ekta, grandparents – Jeetendra and Shobha were over the moon. According to the doting grandparent, one smile form Laksshya can turn his day around and Ekta has taken to spoiling her nephew silly, a report on Mumbai mirror states. “No matter how busy I am. I make it a point to spend at least half an hour every day playing with him.” Ekta Kapoor stated. And now the same report states, this June 1st, it’s going to be a grand affair at Tusshar Kapoor’s residence to celebrate little Laksshya’s first birthday, Reportedly, the doting dad is personally looking into arrangement. There’s going to be designated toddler zone, a tattoo parlour, a guitarist and corner dedicated only for insta pics! There will be a puppet show held for the kids! Wow, this is some party. Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor’s picture with son Laksshya is simply adorable

Tusshar then goes to talk about the last one year and hwo he has learnt so much – “I have personally grown with Laksshya.” he reveals. “My family and I feel blessed because he has truly enriched our lives. Since his arrival, there has been an outpouring of love and support form everyone.” So, will the children’as party be followed by an after party with his friends – including Karan Johar and Tabu? “I would like to keep it a secret. It will be a close-knit group of people whop have got to know him, dropping by to wish him. I also want my family to share the moment with me so I have asked dad, mum, Ekta and my cousins to save the date.