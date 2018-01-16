Here’s all you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi’s unbelievable makeover for Seethakaathi

Now this is what you call celebrating your birthday with a bang! As Vijay Sethupathi bring in his 40th Birthday, the makers of Seethakathi have treated Vijay Sethupathi fans to an incredible poster featuring the actor in an unrecognizable avatar. The transformation is jaw dropping! It will leave you in awe and amazement but then again, it’s no surprise since it’s coming from one of the most talented actors of Tamil cinema – Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi’s quirky hairstyle for Junga is quite the topic of discussion on Twitter

According to reports on Times of India, this fabulous job can be credited to Oscar winning makeup artist – Kevin Haney and Alex Noble. “Last month, Vijay Sethupathi and I had flown to Los Angeles to meet the makeup artistes to get the mould and wig designed for this prosthetic makeup. We have started shooting Vijay Sethupathi’s portions only now. It takes almost four hours for him to don this makeup and one hour to get it removed. It is a tedious process, but the outcome has been excellent.” stated the director Balaji Tharaneetharan while speaking with the leading daily. The director further added that the significance of the title will be understood after watching the film. Just when this film could not get any grander, there’s news that National Award winning actress Archana will be paired opposite him. Reportedly Vijay Sethupathi plays a veteran drama artist. Parvathy Nair, Ramya Nambeeshan and Gayathrie will also have crucial roles to play in the movie.

Apart from Seethakathi, Vijay Sethupathi as usual has a number of films lined up – 96 opposite Trisha, Jung opposite Sayyeshaa Saigal, He will also be playing a crucial role in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy . He will also be part of Mani Ratnam’s multi starrer.

It’s safe to say, Vijay Sethupathi has given his fans quite a treat on his birthday! Happy Birthday to one of the most sought after actors of Tmail cinema who has grown by leaps and bounds.